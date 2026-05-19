BOX (BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $304.3920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. BOX had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BOX Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 17,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $412,904.16. Following the sale, the director owned 113,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,846. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $592,051.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,470,983.04. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,086 shares of company stock worth $3,345,852. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 1,778.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 1,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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