Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

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BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. BOX has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 115,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,619.44. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $313,869.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 558,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,063,460.63. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 823,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $91,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $58,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BOX by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,210,237 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 854,953 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,626,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BOX by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,511,258 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $134,932,000 after buying an additional 604,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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