Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.0375 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.16). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $997.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.0%

BYD stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming's dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 62,914 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $5,286,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,609,808 shares in the company, valued at $135,272,166.24. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $8,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,640,667.90. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,038,987. Company insiders own 22.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14,719.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,112 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation NYSE: BYD is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming's offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

Further Reading

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