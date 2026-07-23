Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$141.78 and last traded at C$142.17. 67,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 89,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. TD dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$267.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$236.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.41, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$150.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$502,500. The trade was a 17.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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