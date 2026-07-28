BP (BP) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BP to announce earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $57.8877 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. BP has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of BP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of BP by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BP by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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