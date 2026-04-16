BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 650 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 559.

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BP Trading Down 0.5%

LON BP opened at GBX 562.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 522.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.08. The company has a market capitalization of £109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In related news, insider Carol Howle bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 per share, for a total transaction of £310.70. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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