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BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
BP logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS upgraded BP to a "Buy", citing the new CEO as a potential catalyst; six analysts now rate Buy and three Hold, producing an average "Moderate Buy" consensus and an average target price of GBX 559.
  • BP reported an exceptional quarter for oil trading as geopolitical volatility boosted trading gains, prompting Goldman Sachs to raise its price target to GBX 650.
  • Analysts warn a recent rise in debt could delay a return to share buybacks and temper shareholder returns despite trading tailwinds; the stock trades near its 52‑week high (~GBX 562) with a market cap of about £109.4bn.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 650 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 559.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 0.5%

LON BP opened at GBX 562.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 522.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.08. The company has a market capitalization of £109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In related news, insider Carol Howle bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 per share, for a total transaction of £310.70. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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