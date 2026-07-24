BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.5923.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Key BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $67,890,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $28,136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $17,768,000. Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in BP by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BP stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BP has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BP's payout ratio is currently 165.00%.

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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