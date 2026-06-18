Bradford Smith Sells 35,990 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) Director Bradford Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 89,929,983 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,708,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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