Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Bradley Tilden Buys 1,370 Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boeing director Bradley Tilden bought 1,370 shares on May 20 at an average price of $218.50, a transaction worth about $299,345. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Boeing shares were slightly lower on the day, trading around $219.18, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a wide 12-month range, from $176.77 to $254.35.
  • The company’s outlook remains mixed but constructive: Boeing recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target price of about $259.80. News of a confirmed 200-aircraft China order and positive analyst commentary have supported sentiment, though certification delays on the 777X remain a concern.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) Director Bradley Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:BA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $219.18. 4,612,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Boeing Right Now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines