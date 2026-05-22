Bradley Tilden Buys 1,370 Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) Director Bradley Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Boeing Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE:BA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $219.18. 4,612,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.62.
Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boeing News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China confirmed a 200-aircraft purchase from Boeing as part of broader U.S.-China trade talks, reopening a major market that had been effectively frozen for a prolonged period and improving Boeing’s long-term demand outlook. Beijing Confirms Boeing Aircraft Order Following Trump's China Visit—Xi Jinping Seeks To End $30 Billion In Reciprocal Tariffs With US
- Positive Sentiment: Citi called the recent selloff in Boeing stock a buying opportunity and raised its price target to $260, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite recent volatility. Citi calls Boeing selloff a 'gift' and lifts BA target to $260
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing’s backlog and delivery pipeline continue to support the recovery story, with analysts pointing to strong revenue visibility from a record backlog and improving operations. Is Boeing's Growing Backlog Strengthening Its Recovery Prospects?
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing partnered with Gilat Satellite Networks to make in-flight broadband antennas a factory-installed option on commercial aircraft, a product enhancement that could help airline sales but is not a major immediate earnings driver. Boeing Bets On Gilat Antennas As Connectivity Becomes Core For Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing’s partner Intellisense Systems won a potential $400 million U.S. Air Force C-17 cockpit modernization deal, which supports Boeing’s defense ecosystem but is a partner announcement rather than a direct Boeing contract. Intellisense Systems Selected by Boeing for $400M+ C-17 Flight Deck Replacement Program
- Negative Sentiment: Investors appear disappointed that the China order was 200 jets rather than the much larger deal some had expected, creating a “buy the rumor, sell the news” reaction in the shares. Fresh China deal gives hope for whipsawed Boeing shares
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters-style coverage indicates the 777X certification process is more complicated than expected, with “hot brakes” becoming a bigger issue, adding to concerns about further delays for Boeing’s key widebody program. Hot Brakes a Bigger Part of 777X Certification Than Expected, Boeing Stock NYSE: BA Slips
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh coverage of Boeing’s post-earnings performance suggests the stock has lagged since the last report, reflecting skepticism about how quickly the company can translate improving operations into stronger profits. Why Is Boeing (BA) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA
Boeing Company Profile
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Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Further Reading
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