Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.56 and traded as high as $95.00. Brady shares last traded at $93.6920, with a volume of 150,506 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brady currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Brady Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $406.07 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Brady's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 13,011 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. This represents a 32.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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