Brady to Buy Honeywell PSS in Transformative Deal, Sees Double-Digit EPS Accretion in Year One

Brady NYSE: BRC announced plans to acquire Honeywell’s Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business, a deal executives described as a “transformative move” that would broaden Brady’s portfolio beyond its core identification products and into data capture and workforce solutions.

Speaking on a conference call, Brady President and CEO Russell Shaller said the combination would position the company to offer customers “a one-of-a-kind solution” spanning engineered labels and printers through data capture, workflow execution, and “real-time operating intelligence.” CFO Ann Thornton said Brady expects the acquisition to be “double-digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS within the first year following close,” while maintaining balance sheet flexibility and its capital allocation priorities.

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What PSS adds to Brady

Shaller said PSS provides mobile computers, barcode scanners, and printing solutions, and has nearly 3,000 employees globally. He added that PSS generated approximately $1.1 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Brady highlighted PSS’s customer and geographic reach as a strategic fit. Shaller said approximately half of PSS revenue is generated in the U.S. and Canada, about a quarter in Europe, and the remainder split across other regions. By end market, he said PSS is strongest in retail, industrial, transportation, and logistics, with smaller positions in healthcare and other industries. He also noted PSS has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint across 40 facilities.

In addition, Shaller pointed to PSS’s intellectual property and service base, citing “nearly 4,000 patents and almost 4 million service contracts.” He said nearly 70% of PSS revenue was generated from products launched within the last three years, which he characterized as evidence of an effective R&D engine.

Strategic rationale: portfolio, customers, market size, and recurring revenue

Shaller said Brady’s strategic rationale for the deal falls into four categories:

Portfolio expansion: Adding mobile computing, barcode scanning, RFID, and workflow software to complement Brady’s durable labels, specialty adhesives, and printers.

Adding mobile computing, barcode scanning, RFID, and workflow software to complement Brady’s durable labels, specialty adhesives, and printers. Customer expansion: Gaining reach into enterprise accounts and expanding presence in verticals such as retail, logistics, and warehousing.

Gaining reach into enterprise accounts and expanding presence in verticals such as retail, logistics, and warehousing. Larger total addressable market: Entering “technology-enabled data capture and workflow solutions markets,” which Shaller described as a $9 billion productivity solutions market with tailwinds including automation, digitization, and asset tracking.

Entering “technology-enabled data capture and workflow solutions markets,” which Shaller described as a $9 billion productivity solutions market with tailwinds including automation, digitization, and asset tracking. New recurring revenue platform: Building higher-margin recurring software and services revenue, including voice-related offerings.

Shaller said PSS generates “over $200 million in recurring software service and voice revenue” and has an installed base of more than 3 million devices with active service contracts, with products typically on a three- to five-year refresh cycle.

Financial expectations, synergies, and financing

Thornton said Brady expects at least $25 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within three years of closing, driven “primarily [by] improved operational efficiencies.” She said Brady expects its margin profile to remain within historical levels over time, though she anticipates “a short-term dip in EBITDA margins upon closing” with a return to historic levels within two years post-close.

Thornton also pointed to Brady’s recent operating trends, including gross margin “above 50%” and reduced SG&A as a percentage of sales while increasing R&D investment “from just over 3% of sales several years ago to more than 5% of sales as of last year.” She said Brady delivered “five straight years of record adjusted diluted earnings per share” from fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2025, and emphasized cash generation and a strong balance sheet as supporting the acquisition.

The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and new debt, Thornton said. She expects net debt-to-EBITDA to rise to about 2.5x at close, with “rapid de-leveraging to below 2x EBITDA within two years post-close.” While prioritizing debt reduction, she said Brady expects to maintain shareholder return programs, including annual dividend increases and opportunistic share repurchases, while continuing to invest organically.

Asked for more precision on the “double-digit” EPS accretion, Thornton said the magnitude will depend in part on the closing timing and other factors, adding that Brady expects the benefit to be “meaningful” and would provide more specifics closer to close.

Management commentary: growth levers, competition, and integration focus

In the Q&A, Northcoast Research’s Keith Housum asked about Honeywell’s market share and revenue trends. Shaller said there are “strong pockets and…weaker pockets” within PSS and pushed back on the characterization of a long decline. He said PSS’s mobile computer business and enterprise customer segment are performing well, and he expects Brady to help most in printers and other weaker areas, including small and medium-sized business channels where he said Brady has strength.

On R&D, Shaller said PSS had previously reduced spending significantly and has been rebuilding it over the last couple of years. He said he is satisfied with where it is expected to be by year-end, though “still not quite where it needs to be,” and added that combining Brady’s and PSS’s R&D teams would result in “roughly a $200 million spend.”

Sidoti’s Steve Ferazani asked about competition in the markets Brady is entering. Shaller identified “Zebra and to a lesser extent, Datalogic,” adding that while smaller competitors exist, large enterprise deployments with security and support requirements typically narrow the field to those providers.

Ferazani also questioned whether the stated synergy target was low for a deal of this size. Shaller said Brady aimed to be conservative, noting limited overlap between organizations and emphasizing that “this deal stands on itself with minimal synergies.” He added that Brady has “very little baked in” for cross-selling and sees additional opportunity, but said the company did not want to be overly aggressive early given the complexity of carving out a business from a large parent.

On broader portfolio actions, Shaller said “everything’s potentially on the table,” but added Brady values the stability and cash generation of some smaller businesses and is not looking to make immediate changes while management focuses on integration. He also said Brady remained comfortable with its fiscal guidance, noting there would be a one-time fee associated with the deal in the quarter that he described as not significant “in the scheme of things.”

Brady expects to complete the transaction in the second half of calendar 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, Thornton said.

About Brady NYSE: BRC

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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