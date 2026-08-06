Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1256) per share and revenue of $26.7180 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG - Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company's stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group is a business-to-business supplier of online gaming content, technology and platform solutions. The company develops and distributes a mix of proprietary, third-party and licensed casino games, including video slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Its core offering centers on a scalable gaming platform designed to support operator integration, player management and advanced analytics.

Bragg's technology stack features its flagship ORYX Gaming platform, which provides a centralized hub for game aggregation, platform services and regulatory compliance tools.

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