Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Braiin Ltd (NASDAQ:BRAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $21.49. Braiin shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 2,374 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Braiin to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braiin

Braiin Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00.

Shares of Braiin are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 29th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 28th.

Braiin Company Profile

Braiin Limited is an Australian technology company leveraging proprietary intellectual property and patented artificial intelligence/machine learning (“AI/ML”) technologies to deliver actionable insights across high-growth verticals: Agriculture, Property Technology, and Customer Experience as a Service (“CXaaS”). Our platforms are designed to address inefficiencies and drive data-backed decision-making across traditionally analog sectors. Our first commercial focus is on the agriculture technology sector, where we have successfully deployed our AI-powered solutions across multiple implementations.

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