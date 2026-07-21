BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get BranchOut Food alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOF

BranchOut Food Trading Down 2.4%

BOF stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 138.86% and a negative net margin of 53.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Louis Kaufman sold 255,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $842,078.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,403,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,534.74. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOF. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BranchOut Food during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BranchOut Food by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company's stock.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BranchOut Food, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BranchOut Food wasn't on the list.

While BranchOut Food currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here