Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on BDN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,339,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,642. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,491.84. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

