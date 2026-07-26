Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $549.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $128.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 115,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company's stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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