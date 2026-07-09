Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $22.79. Braze shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 98,234 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Stock Up 2.7%

The business's fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Braze by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 821.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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