Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Up 6.4% - Still a Buy?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $21.1410. Approximately 608,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,121,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $205.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.23 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $710,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 209,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,212.96. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $237,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,542.77. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,811. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Braze by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,638 shares of the company's stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Braze by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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