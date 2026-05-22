Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista Sells 941,500 Shares

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA - Get Free Report) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 941,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $9,979,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 658,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,982,707.60. This trade represents a 58.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

De Lima Filho Pedro Batista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 751,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $7,895,112.00.

On Monday, May 18th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista bought 49,600 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $558,992.00.

On Friday, May 15th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 861,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $9,028,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 666,300 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $7,156,062.00.

On Monday, May 11th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 646,900 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $7,148,245.00.

On Friday, May 8th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 3,938,700 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $46,712,982.00.

On Friday, May 8th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista purchased 3,656,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $43,512,350.00.

On Monday, April 20th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 1,397,982 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $17,530,694.28.

On Friday, April 17th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 1,640,600 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $20,441,876.00.

Get AXIA alerts: Sign Up

Brazilian Electric Power Price Performance

Brazilian Electric Power stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,383. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXIA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brazilian Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Brazilian Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brazilian Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brazilian Electric Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brazilian Electric Power by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brazilian Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brazilian Electric Power by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brazilian Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Brazilian Electric Power by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brazilian Electric Power

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brazilian Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brazilian Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While Brazilian Electric Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here