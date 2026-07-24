Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given "Sector Perform" Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.67.

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Bread Financial Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:BFH traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $109.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.32 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 698 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,730. This represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at $51,877,673.10. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,725 shares of the company's stock worth $53,059,000 after buying an additional 359,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bread Financial by 38,301.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 215,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 215,253 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company's stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 110,616 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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