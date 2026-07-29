Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Increased to Hold at DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Brenntag from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brenntag from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Brenntag from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.80.

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Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.65. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Further Reading

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