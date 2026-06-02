Brian Chesky Sells 103,937 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $13,968,093.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,102,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,492,058,524.28. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $645,253.84.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 229,550 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.15, for a total transaction of $30,564,582.50.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,196. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 96.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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