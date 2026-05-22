Brian Grassadonia Sells 8,166 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares in the company, valued at $40,874,146.02. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $106,582.25.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $517,450.00.

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Block Trading Down 0.9%

XYZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. 5,627,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,887,366,000 after buying an additional 12,709,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Block by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,042,966,000 after buying an additional 4,727,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,121,000 after buying an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,553,000 after buying an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Block from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.94.

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About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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