Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 353,500 shares in the company, valued at $77,770,000. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,913,130.24.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.98. 1,729,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,059. The business's fifty day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.48. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.25 and a 12-month high of $632.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock worth $533,993,000 after purchasing an additional 252,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock worth $478,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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