Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Up 0.2% - Here's What Happened

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Brickability Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc ( LON:BRCK Get Free Report ) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.60 and last traded at GBX 53.60. 794,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 730,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

The firm has a market cap of £172.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 49.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

About Brickability Group

BRCK Group PLC is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Importing, Distribution and Contracting. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, BRCK leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry. Founded in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

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