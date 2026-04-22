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Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Up 0.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Brickability Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Brickability Group shares rose 0.2% to GBX 53.60 (intraday high GBX 56.60) on Tuesday with volume of 794,519 shares, about 9% above the average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £172.67 million and a P/E of 16.44, with a 50-day/200-day moving average of GBX 49.18/52.18, a beta of 0.40, and balance-sheet metrics including a quick ratio of 1.07, current ratio of 1.34 and debt-to-equity of 55.47.
  • Brickability is a capital-light distributor to the UK construction industry operating four divisions (Bricks & Building Materials, Importing, Distribution and Contracting) and grows through product diversification, geographic expansion and acquisitions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brickability Group.

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK - Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.60 and last traded at GBX 53.60. 794,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 730,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

Brickability Group Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of £172.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 49.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

About Brickability Group

(Get Free Report)

BRCK Group PLC is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Importing, Distribution and Contracting. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, BRCK leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry. Founded in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

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