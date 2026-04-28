BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma to post earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $178.6280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,192,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,658. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $37,898.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 123,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,210,352.95. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 64,921 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $4,211,425.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,868.43. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 237,084 shares of company stock worth $16,634,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,828,746 shares of the company's stock worth $292,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,348,731 shares of the company's stock worth $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,928,657 shares of the company's stock worth $204,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,592 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $50,956,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,463 shares of the company's stock worth $688,292,000 after acquiring an additional 806,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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