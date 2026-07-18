Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $6.37. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 4,815 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bridgford Foods in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on BRID

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID - Free Report) by 194.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,040 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Bridgford Foods worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company's stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation is a U.S.-based producer and distributor of specialty baked goods and snack products. The company manufactures a range of ready-to-heat and shelf-stable items, including sandwich rolls, hot dog buns, bagels, English muffins, pizza crusts, tortillas and flatbreads. In addition to its branded offerings, Bridgford Foods provides private-label manufacturing for foodservice operators, retail grocers and specialty distributors, positioning itself as a versatile supplier in both consumer and commercial channels.

Operating through distinct Retail and Foodservice segments, Bridgford Foods serves national grocery chains, club stores, convenience markets and institutional customers.

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