Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Bright Minds Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.2831) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Bright Minds Biosciences to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of -5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 933.1% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 159,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,437 shares of the company's stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

Further Reading

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