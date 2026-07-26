Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHF

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,890 shares of the company's stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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