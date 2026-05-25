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BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
BrightSpring Health Services logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street is bullish on BrightSpring Health Services, with 17 analysts covering the stock giving it a consensus rating of “Buy.” The average 1-year price target is $57.00.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations: the company reported $0.39 EPS versus the $0.29 consensus estimate, and revenue of $3.61 billion topped forecasts. Revenue also rose 25.6% year over year.
  • Insiders sold shares recently, including major sales by Jon B. Rousseau and Lisa A. Nalley, totaling 285,000 shares worth about $11.7 million last quarter. Despite that, several institutional investors added to their positions.
  • Interested in BrightSpring Health Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTSG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $58.50 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. BrightSpring Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,023,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,132,662. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,550,943.10. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $31,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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