Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $189.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company's previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.25.

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Brinker International Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $197.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,118.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,249 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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