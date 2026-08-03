Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.69 and last traded at $222.64, with a volume of 79953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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