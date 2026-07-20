Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $210.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $192.3960, with a volume of 53690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.20.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,467 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brinker International by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,959 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 253,285 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,518,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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