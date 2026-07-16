Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Zacks Research cut Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.58.

Get Brinker International alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.99. 115,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,644. The company's 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,819,397 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $691,680,000 after buying an additional 73,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $427,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,393,604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,263 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 993,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,863 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,306,000 after purchasing an additional 558,799 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brinker International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brinker International wasn't on the list.

While Brinker International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here