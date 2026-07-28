Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bristow Group to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $407.2840 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $388.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect Bristow Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.23. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group's payout ratio is 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1,645.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,508 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company's stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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