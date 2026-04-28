Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 128.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.0%

BRX opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.21 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,793,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 365,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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