Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $30.1940, with a volume of 269259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS.

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Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Key Brixmor Property Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brixmor Property Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Brixmor reported EPS of $0.41 and revenue of $354.8M, topping consensus and showing 5.1% revenue growth year-over-year. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Brixmor reported EPS of $0.41 and revenue of $354.8M, topping consensus and showing 5.1% revenue growth year-over-year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FFO beat — quarterly FFO was $0.58/share, slightly above Zacks consensus and up modestly from the prior year, supporting cash-flow credibility for the REIT. Read More.

FFO beat — quarterly FFO was $0.58/share, slightly above Zacks consensus and up modestly from the prior year, supporting cash-flow credibility for the REIT. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company says it has increased its 2026 outlook, citing strong Q1 operating results and accelerating momentum — management framed the quarter as a catalyst for better-than-expected performance. Read More.

Company says it has increased its 2026 outlook, citing strong Q1 operating results and accelerating momentum — management framed the quarter as a catalyst for better-than-expected performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Brixmor announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3075/share (4.0% yield annualized), payable July 15 to holders of record July 2, supporting income-oriented investor demand.

Dividend declared — Brixmor announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3075/share (4.0% yield annualized), payable July 15 to holders of record July 2, supporting income-oriented investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance range set to $2.34–$2.37 EPS, which sits essentially in line with Street expectations — reinforces management’s confidence but leaves limited upside surprise implied by guidance alone. Read More.

FY2026 guidance range set to $2.34–$2.37 EPS, which sits essentially in line with Street expectations — reinforces management’s confidence but leaves limited upside surprise implied by guidance alone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/preview coverage and snapshots were published ahead of and after the release; useful for detail but not market-moving by themselves. Read More. · Read More.

Analyst/preview coverage and snapshots were published ahead of and after the release; useful for detail but not market-moving by themselves. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS remains below the year-ago reported EPS (prior-year figure cited higher), which could concern growth-focused investors despite the beat and guidance raise. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Get Our Latest Report on BRX

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,179,543,000 after acquiring an additional 198,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $408,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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