Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE BRX opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.Brixmor Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,307,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $324,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,890 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,503,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,882,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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