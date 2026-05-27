Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $126,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $231.13 and a one year high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $376.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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