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Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Benchmark raised its price target on Broadcom to $545 from $485 and reiterated a buy rating, implying about 13.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Broadcom’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.44 versus estimates of $2.40 and revenue of $22.19 billion topping forecasts, while revenue climbed 47.9% year over year.
  • Despite the upbeat analyst sentiment, the stock was down about 0.5% and trading around $479.23, as investors weighed a premium valuation against continued strong AI-driven growth and mixed market reaction.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $485.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Benchmark's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company's previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Broadcom stock opened at $479.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.19. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fullerton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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