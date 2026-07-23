Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $386.82 and last traded at $392.47. 16,259,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 25,925,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.81.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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