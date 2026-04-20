Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Time to Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $395.90 and last traded at $399.63. Approximately 16,800,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 26,092,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.54.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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