Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 4.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $400.65 and last traded at $392.90. Approximately 38,825,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 26,158,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.71.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a bullish view on Broadcom, saying the market is underestimating the company’s artificial intelligence opportunity and calling it an “aggressive buy” at current levels. Barron’s article

JPMorgan reiterated a bullish view on Broadcom, saying the market is underestimating the company’s artificial intelligence opportunity and calling it an “aggressive buy” at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to highlight Broadcom’s strong position in AI infrastructure, custom chips, networking, and enterprise software, reinforcing expectations for multi-year growth. Benzinga article

Analysts and media coverage continue to highlight Broadcom’s strong position in AI infrastructure, custom chips, networking, and enterprise software, reinforcing expectations for multi-year growth. Positive Sentiment: A Broadcom director recently bought 1,000 shares, a sign of insider confidence that can support sentiment around the stock. SEC Form 4 filing

A Broadcom director recently bought 1,000 shares, a sign of insider confidence that can support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced pricing terms for cash tender offers on outstanding debt securities, a balance-sheet management move that should be viewed as neutral to slightly supportive rather than a core growth catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom also announced pricing terms for cash tender offers on outstanding debt securities, a balance-sheet management move that should be viewed as neutral to slightly supportive rather than a core growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary raised questions about margin pressure and whether growth is getting harder, but it did not change the broader bullish AI narrative. Zacks article

Some commentary raised questions about margin pressure and whether growth is getting harder, but it did not change the broader bullish AI narrative. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still digesting recent concerns about Broadcom’s cautious AI guidance and valuation, which have pressured the stock at times despite strong fundamentals. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $407.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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