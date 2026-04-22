Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 5.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $423.20 and last traded at $422.65. 23,593,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 25,863,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.17.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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