Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $2.1707 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,997 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $313,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 485,025 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $115,518,000 after purchasing an additional 254,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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