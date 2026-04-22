Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1765 per share and revenue of $118.2290 million for the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.35 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BNL stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.99. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is currently 234.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company's stock worth $79,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,809 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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