Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 151.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

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Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 735,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.35 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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