Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cactus' Q4 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 39,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the sale, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cactus's dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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