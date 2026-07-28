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Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deluxe Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Deluxe logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Deluxe in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deluxe's current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.97 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLX. Weiss Ratings cut Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLX

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Deluxe has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $32.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3,597.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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