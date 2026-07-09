Brokers Issue Forecasts for FISI Q2 Earnings

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Financial Institutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Financial Institutions' current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Financial Institutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 39.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company's stock.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Financial Institutions's dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc NASDAQ: FISI is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide tax-advantaged income to shareholders. The company invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by states, municipalities and government agencies across the United States. By focusing on high-credit-quality bonds, Financial Institutions aims to deliver current income that is exempt from federal income tax.

In constructing its portfolio, the company may also utilize money market instruments and repurchase agreements to manage liquidity and facilitate efficient settlement.

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